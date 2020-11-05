Heather Renee Sayers
August 20, 1987 - November 3, 2020
MARION, Va.
Heather Renee Sayers, age 33, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her home in Marion, Va.
Heather was born in Marion, Va., on August 20, 1987. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick K. Sayers; grandmother, Beulah Medley; grandfather, Dean Hawkins; and the father of her children, Shannon Martin.
She is survived by her mother, Lynn Michelle Sayers; her three children, Kelsey, Emily, and Jackson Sayers; sister, Amber Mitchell and Josh Parks; grandmothers, Merle Lambert and Nancy Sayers; half-sister, Mista Hawthorne; nieces and nephew, Cheyenne Mitchell, Bentley Parks, Ava Parks, and Autumn Bonhams; several aunts, uncles, and cousins to include special aunt and uncle, Deana Smith and Kenny Harris.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Attoway Cemetery in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Sayers family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 5, 2020.