June Louise Malone
April 28, 1930 - November 3, 2020
June Louise Malone, age 90, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 28, 1930, in Abingdon, Va., a daughter of the late Lonnie and Belle Eldridge Roark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Malone; and son, Billy Joe Malone.
Survivors include her sons, Raymond Malone and wife, Sharon, Lonnie Malone, Larry Malone and wife, JoAnn, Jack Malone and wife, Brenda, and Tim Malone; daughter, Susan Malone and Wayne Rich; 20 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Abingdon, Va.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 5, 2020.