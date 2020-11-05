Jean Henegar Widener
October 12, 1927 - November 04, 2020
MARION, Va.
Jean Henegar Widener, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, in Marion, Va.
Jean was a loving wife, mom, and nanny. She enjoyed time with family and friends – whether it was a card game of Rook, bowling, or playing softball, Jean enjoyed life. She was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church and a friend to many during her work at the Southwestern State Hospital and District Three. Jean will surely be missed by family, friends, and the staff at Francis Marion Manor, who gave her such loving care. The family also wishes to thank the helpful folks of Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman F. Widener; infant daughter, Doris Ann Widener; parents, Bob and Victoria Henegar; brothers, Robert and Scott Henegar; and sisters, Mildred Yost and Nortal Metzer.
Jean is survived by her son, Bobby Widener and wife, Kristi, of Marion, Va.; three grandchildren, Trevor, Katie and Lucas Widener, all of Marion, Va.; and two nieces, Sara Moore and Ann Henegar, both of Mansfield, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
