John Reuben Harman
John Reuben Harman, age 89, lifelong resident of North Tazewell, Va., passed after a brief bout with Alzeimers/Dementia on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice Meek Harman; his parents, Catherine (Kate) and Brown (Cowboy) Harman Sr.; brothers, David, Donald, Litz and Brown Jr.; sister, Gladys Ann; nephews, Jesse and Kiah; and niece, Pam Jackson.
John is survived by his children, John A. Harman and wife, Jessie, of Mandeville, La., and Laura Harman of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Andrew Harman and wife, Andrea, of Fort Worth, Texas, Kate Monk and husband, Travis, of Aubrey, Texas, and Benjamin Harman of Borger, Texas; great-grandchildren, Ezra and Emma of Fort Worth, Texas; brothers, Douglas of Bristol, Va., and Lindsey (Jack) of North Tazewell, Va.; nieces, Kathy Vaughn, Donna Mullins, and Monica Wix, all of North Tazewell, and Tammy Hammond of Columbia, S.C.; nephews, James Harman of Knoxville, Tenn., Chadwick Harman of North Tazewell, Va., Richard Harman of Elkins, Md., and David Harman of Laurel, Md.
John was raised on family farms in Adria and Goose Creek where he learned hard work and developed love of family. He continued to farm raising cattle, ponies, and pigs throughout his early adult life. He loved the land and spent his spare time maintaining his yard and country properties even through his 80's. He attended Tazewell High School and West Virginia Business School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When he returned from Korea he married his high school sweetheart and they remained married until her death in 2005. He worked for General Instrument Industries, Farm Bureau gas station and Advanced Mining Systems all in Tazewell. His immediate and extended family were the focus of his life with farming and tending the land coming in at a close second. Although a quiet man he enjoyed jesting with people he met and worked with.
He was raised in the Christian faith and was a member of North Tazewell United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Barns Beavers VFW Post #7136.
Memorial services are being delayed out of consideration for those who may want to attend but cannot during the current pandemic conditions. Those wishing to honor John's memory can do so by reaching out and helping a neighbor or senior citizen, preserving the culture of farming and Tazewell County, or other actions in line with John's character. Those who wish to make a monetary donation may do so for Alzheimer's Research.
Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home of Tazewell, Va., is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneral.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.