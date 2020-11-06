William Gay McMillian Jr.
February 29, 1928 - November 4, 2020
William Gay McMillian Jr., age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 29, 1928, a son of the late William Gay McMillian Sr and Amanda Oliver McMillian Bluemke.
He retired from the City of Baltimore, where he lived over 33 years, and moved back to the Bristol area in 1990. Mr. McMillian was a U.S. Army Veteran, and he served in the Korean conflict. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Jane Keesee McMillian.
Surviving include his daughter, Susan Parks and husband, Robert; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. P.T. Glover officiating.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 6, 2020.