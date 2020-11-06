Menu
Sarah Elizabeth Gray
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Sarah Elizabeth Gray

May 31, 1950 - November 5, 2020

LEBANON, Va.

Sarah Elizabeth Gray, age 70, went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020. Born on May 31, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Baxter and Mary Boothe. She enjoyed gardening, nature and spending time with her family. She was a long time employee of Lebanon Apparel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Bonnie Stevens and brother, Bobby Boothe.

She is survived by her daughter, Patty Ray and husband, Ricky, of Abingdon; sister, Peggy Helbert and husband, Oakley, of Lebanon; brothers, Emmette Boothe of Lebanon, Giles Boothe and wife, Darlene, of Lebanon, and Larkin Boothe and wife, Doris, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Jessie Ray and wife, Emily, of Abingdon, Henry Ray of Abingdon, and Nash Stevens of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Joann Boothe; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Sarah Elizabeth Gray will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Temple Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Rick Thompson officiating.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Gray family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Temple Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
Combs Funeral Service
