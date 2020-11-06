Edward Lee "Eddie" Wilson
July 21, 1951 - November 4, 2020
Edward Lee "Eddie" Wilson, age 69, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 21, 1951, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Carl G. and Mary Jane Canter Wilson.
Eddie was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a retired maintenance worker from North Bristol Baptist Church. He was a member of Ruth Street Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Eades; and brothers-in-law, John Leonard and Landon Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Alice Jones Wilson; son, Eddie M. Wilson and wife, Tina; brother, Fred R. Wilson and wife, Peggy; sisters, Pat Feathers and husband, Earl, Penny Leonard, and Sharon Jones; furry baby, Bear; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jackie Cox and Pastor Jonathan Walden officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The services may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming: Event ID: Weaver FH Password: BMGGSI
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 6, 2020.