Eleanor Hollaway Carrier Vannoy
Eleanor Hollaway Carrier Vannoy, age 89, passed away on November 4, 2020, at Mountain City Care and Rehab after an extended illness. She was a former resident of Bristol. She was the daughter of the late Glenn and Polly Snyder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, William Ernest Hollaway, Dr. E.E. Carrier, and Fred Vannoy and by her two children, Michael and Peggy Hollaway.
Eleanor is survived by her sisters, Frances Kitchell, Vida Bunting, Wilma Bunting and Norma Ransom; her grandchildren, Annie, Megan and Hillary; and three stepsons, Jeffrey Carrier, Freddie and Charles Vannoy. She is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mack and Linda Hollaway; several great grandchildren; and very special and faithful friend, Mrs. Jo Bill Mullins.
Eleanor was a former owner of House of Flowers in Mountain City, Tenn., and an agent for Woodmen Insurance. Her greatest and most rewarding achievement was her dedication to Christ which she demonstrated through her many activities in her church. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Gray, Tenn., where her former husband Ed Carrier was pastor until his death In 1991.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Mountain City Care and Rehab and to Drs. Shine and Whitlock for their excellent care and love they gave to her for the last ten years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sugar Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 925 Sugar Grove Church Road, Butler, TN 37640, or The Gideons International, P.O Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
A graveside service and interment will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Butler, Tenn., on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Brian Hollaway and Frank Ransom officiating.
Due to Covid-19 it is respectfully requested that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
.
Professional services for the Vannoy family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tenn.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 6, 2020.