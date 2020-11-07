Joseph Calvin Greear



As the sun broke the eastern sky, Joseph Calvin Greear, age 77, traveled his last mile here when the Lord called him to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



He was born on November 19, 1942, in Troutdale, Virginia, to Joseph Phleet and Donna Mae Parsons Greear. Joe, as he was known, retired from the U.S. Forest Service after thirty years of service. He enjoyed his days working on his farm, gardening, sitting in his swing, and watching the birds, squirrels, and his yellow labs. He also loved spending time with and watching his grandchildren grow up. He liked to fish, hunt, and camp in his younger days and shared that joy with his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Joseph Thomas "Tom" Greear, and four yellow lab companions. Survivors include his daughter, Tammy and Tim Shuler of Sugar Grove Virginia; son, Travis and Patty Greear of Troutdale, Virginia; three grandchildren, Megan Shuler, Jared Greear and Joseph Corey Greear; three sisters, Doris Ragan of Lithia, Florida, Sandra Kay Brooks of Sugar Grove, Virginia, and Marcia and Hurley Stamper of Chilhowie, Virginia; several nieces and nephews; many special friends including Eric Smith who was like a son, Dave Ferguson, Clarence "Bunny" Privett, and Roger Cornett; his faithful furry companions, Jacob, the dog, and Lucky, the cat.



Those who knew him know that he would help in any way he could and those who loved him will greatly miss him.



The family invited friends and family to the graveside service to celebrate his life and memory on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Fairwood Cemetery in Troutdale, Virginia, with the Rev. Tim Boyette and the Rev. David Medley officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Troutdale Fire Department, P.O. Box 160, Troutdale, VA 24378.



Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia, is serving the Greear family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 7, 2020.