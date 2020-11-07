Ruby Jewell Glasco Burnette
August 27, 1936 - November 4, 2020
Ruby Jewell Glasco Burnette, age 84, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at N.H.C. Healthcare of Johnson City, Tenn.
She was a native of Galax, Va., and had made her home in Bristol for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Emmitt G. and Nora Brannock Glasco. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Basil Lee Burnette; sister, Grace Amos; her brothers, Charlie Glasco, Verlin Glasco, James Glasco, and Robert Glasco; and sisters-in-law, Helen Malone and Kitty Rodeffer.
Ruby retired from nursing after working 10 years at Galax General Hospital and 25 years at the former Bristol Memorial Hospital and Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a member of St. Lukes United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Stacy Lee Burnette of Johnson City, Tenn.; sister, Marlene Ring of Galax, Va.; brother, Quincy Glasco of Sparta, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Blanche Glasco, and Jean Massengill and husband, James; brothers-in-law, Lynn Burnette and Ronald Amos, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at N.H.C. Healthcare of Johnson City for the care of Ruby.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Patterson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 105 North St., Bristol, VA 24201.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Burnette family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 7, 2020.