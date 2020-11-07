Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juanita R. Moore
Juanita R. Moore

July 22, 1926 - November 4, 2020

Juanita R. Moore, age 94, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service for Mrs. Moore will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charlie Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Nov
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.