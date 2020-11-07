Juanita R. Moore
July 22, 1926 - November 4, 2020
Juanita R. Moore, age 94, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service for Mrs. Moore will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charlie Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 7, 2020.