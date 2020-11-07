Menu
Randall Eugene Booher
Randall Eugene Booher

July 31, 1956 - November 4, 2020

Randall Eugene Booher, age 64, of Bristol, Va., passed away on November 4, 2020.

He was born in Washington County, Va., and was a graduate of John S. Battle High School. Randall was a former employee of Bristol Compressors where he worked for 25 years. He was a wonderful caretaker for his mother and was preceded in death by his father, Darold Booher; and a brother, Gregory Booher.

Survivors include his mother, Clara McCroskey Booher; brother, Stevie Booher; niece, Kimberly Booher; great nieces, Jasmine and Mattie; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Ethan Cook officiating. Pallbearers include Don Davis, Mike Eades, Mike Hobbs, Jamie Davis, Dackie Pippin, Ronald Taylor, Marvin Farmer, and Timmie Hayden. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 4 until 6 pm at Weaver Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
