Doris Jalene Kessler Foulk
May 17, 1951 - November 5, 2020
Doris Jalene Kessler Foulk, age 69, of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on May 17, 1951, in Roanoke, Va., a daughter of the late John Louis and Carrie Caldwell Kessler.
Doris was of the Baptist faith. She was a very outgoing person who loved music, her children and grandchildren. Doris was active in the children's ministry and Meals on Wheels at North Bristol Baptist Church and served as choir director.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Foulk; son, Scott Weddle and wife, Stephanie; daughter, Jean Deel; grandsons, Isaac, Jacob and Noah; sister, Betty Weddle; nephew, Michael Weddle; and several other family members; special friends, Roger and Sandra Stevens, Nancy Cross, Tera and Michael McCoy and son, Cade, Jan Breitenback and Judy Nigro.
The committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Kenneth Lane officiating.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The Gideons International, Bristol Camp, P.O. Box 2083, Bristol, TN 37620.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.