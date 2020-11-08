Virginia Lois Farmer
July 4, 1943 - November 6, 2020
Virginia Lois (Harris) Farmer, age 77, of the Fletcher's Ridge Virginia, went home to be with Jesus and to be reunited with the Love of Her Life, Roy, on Friday, November 6, 2020, in a Pikeville, Kentucky, hospital.
Born July 4, 1943, in Venia, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Dora Hess Harris. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a 1960 graduate of Council High School. She was a member of the Blackford Community Church, a devoted wife, mom and grandma. She found great joy spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She worked outside the home for short periods of time as a substitute teacher at Council Elementary and Council High School and at Diversified Apparel Sewing Factory in Council. In her later years, she has enjoyed fussing over her flowers and working Search A Word puzzles.
She is survived by four children, Lillian and husband, Joe, of Greensboro, North Carolina; Peggy and husband, Phil, of Bristol, Tennessee; Anthony and wife, Amy; and Adam and wife, Maggie, all of Fletcher's Ridge; two grandsons, Justin Davis and Braydon Farmer; one granddaughter, Emma Farmer; three brothers, Russell Harris of Grissom Creek; Guy Harris and wife, Judy, of Honaker, and Troy Harris and wife, Helen, of Fletcher's Ridge; one sister, Judy Farmer and husband, Jackie, of Apex, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, with the Rev. Guy Harris, the Rev. Troy Harris and the Rev. Dennis McGlothlin officiating. Interment will follow in the Farmer family cemetery on Fletcher's Ridge.
Pallbearers will be Justin Davis, Braydon Farmer, David Harris, Joshua Harris, Brandon Harris, Kelly Harris, Candy Harris, Ronald McGlothlin, Jason McGlothlin, Don Reynolds and Austin Ramsey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmer Family Cemetery, c/o Anthony Farmer, 2310 Council Mountain Road, Rowe, VA 24646.
.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.