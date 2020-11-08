Robert "Bob" Leon West
September 20, 1937 - November 6, 2020
Robert "Bob" Leon West, age 83, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on September 20, 1937, in Insull, Kentucky, a son of the late Scott and Isa Belle Kirklin West and he lived most of his life in the Bristol area. Mr. West worked as a foreman in the Coal Mining Industry, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He served his country as United States Air Force Veteran and was a member of the VFW.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ken West; sisters, Angelina West and Alene Logan.
Survivors include his children, Robert Scott West and wife, Leane, Michael Stephen West, Ancil West, Teresa Lynn West, Bella Faye Phipps and husband, Bryan; mother of his children, Ella Sue West; seven grandchildren; brothers, Billy Ray West, Paul Scott West and wife, Nicki; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved family members; and his fur baby, Sandy.
The family would like to thank his special care giver, Katherine Wingo for her loving care and support.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randall Morton and Pastor David Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ky., with military honors conducted by the U.S. Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your local VFW.
The service may be viewed by www.oneroomstreaming.com
. Code: Event ID: WeaverFH
Password: NCDXMH
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 8, 2020.