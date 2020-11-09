Audrey Jean Lampkins
February 3, 1936 - November 7, 2020
Audrey Jean Lampkins went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and member of the Glorious Church of Jesus. Audrey was eighty-four years old.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-eight years, George Elmer Lampkins; daughter, Betty Maxfield; son, George Junior; and son-in-law, Slemp Reynolds. Audrey was the last survivor of twelve children born to Tom and Grace White.
Survivors include her daughters, Margaret Reynolds, Linda Rasnake (Ted), Kathy Rhea (Michael), Norma Gay Ball (Larry Lee), Wanda Turner (Eddie); son-in-law, Gary Maxfield; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Audrey was blessed to have a wonderful caregiver, Veronica Neece.
Funeral services for Audrey Jean Lampkins will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Virgil Musick and the Rev. Fred Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Combs Funeral Service in Lebanon, Virginia. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Bobby Lee Reynolds will serve as Honorary pallbearer.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com
. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Lampkins family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 9, 2020.