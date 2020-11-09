David Adair Webb
July 23, 1952 - November 7, 2020
ATKINS, Va.
David Adair Webb, age 68, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Wythe County Community Hospital in Wytheville, Va.
David was born in Saltville, Va. to the late Otis and Vicie Bell Addair Webb. He spent most of his childhood in Richlands, Va. and graduated from Richlands High School. He started his career journey working cattle and horses for Barnett & Turner of Tazewell. He then went to work construction for AEP, worked for the VA State Police, Brunswick Corp, Royal Moldings, and then finishing his career with Securitas Security at Utility Trailer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman that truly enjoyed being outdoors, and alone in the forest. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with his son and grandchildren. He will always be remembered by his close friends and family he helped throughout the years as "Uncle Dave".
Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by two brothers, Carson Webb and Larry Otis Webb; sisters, Norma Jean Barnett, and Janice Fay Carter; and nephews, Billy Carter and Carson Lee "Spider" Webb.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Anders Webb; son, Jason Keith Webb; favorite grandson, Aaron Scott Webb; grandson-in-law, James Graybeal Houghton; granddaughters, Courtney Nicolé Webb and Abigail Lorraine Webb; two brothers, Roger Webb and wife, Teresa and Howard Webb; sister-in-law, Monique Webb; and several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Steve Kirk and Bob Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Jack Rutherford officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held at Ridegedale Cemetery in Saltville, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradlesyfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Webb Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 9, 2020.