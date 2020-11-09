Menu
MARION, Va.

Johnathan Michael Fulton, age 38, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va.

He was born on February 23, 1982 in Ulysses, Texas to the late Timothy Banks and Evelyn Fulton.

He is survived by his two daughters, Mary Perkins and Kaidence Fulton; brother, Shawn Banks and wife, Sarah; granddaughter, Evelyn Elliott; niece and nephews, Karleigh, Kooper and Dionta Banks; significant other, Kristen Morris; and very special friends, William Perkins, Jamie Johnson, Rainey Cox, Katie Perkins, Zac Peake, and Brian Short.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Joshua Pickett officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Fulton Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 9, 2020.
Will always miss you, bless your family.
Derek Caudill
Friend
November 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a great help to me with some projects I had and I will miss seeing him around.
Tina English
Friend
November 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. He was so kind hearted you will be missed.
Carolyn&Mike Sharitz
Friend
November 8, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family!
Kelly & April Davis
Friend
November 8, 2020
I am sorry for your loss ...he helped me change a flat tire in walmart on Tuesday...he was very kind and helpful....may God give you Comfort..
Peggy Bowman
November 8, 2020
Rest easy Johnny...
Linda DiSanto
Friend
November 8, 2020
we didnt really knew each other but we did. Havent seen ya in a year or so but you looked good and like your life was coming together for you and your family. you looked happy . My heart goes out to your family during this time . Spread your wings my friend RIP never forgotten...
Royel Woodward
Friend
November 8, 2020
We will never forget you brother
Jonathan Watson
Classmate
November 8, 2020
In loving memory of a good friend.
stacy & chris kegley
Friend
November 8, 2020
may God wrap his hands around your family at this time! I am so sorry for your loss! I'm at a loss for words! All I can keep thinking is WOW or OMG! You all are in my thoughts and prayers!
stacy & chris kegley
Friend
November 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I'm very sorry for your loss and god bless you and your family....
Frances Reeves
Frances Reeves
Friend
November 7, 2020
You will be greatly missed bro I just can't believe it love ya bro fly high
Brian Miller
Friend
November 7, 2020
This has to be one of the greatest people I have ever had the privilege to meet. Shawn and family I am here for you if you need anything. RIP> Johnny ...
Nick Widener
November 7, 2020