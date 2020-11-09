Joy,



We just learned of your mother's death through Facebook. We wanted to express our sympathy to you and the rest of your family over the death of your mother. Jean was such a nice person and we enjoyed the times that we were able to be with her. Just know that our thoughts will be with you and the rest of your family during this difficult time. Take care and best wishes to all of you.



Love, Kay and Ron

Kay and Ron Smith Friend November 8, 2020