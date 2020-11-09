Jean Barrett
July 5, 1937 - November 7, 2020
MARION, Va.
Jean C. Barrett, age 83, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Carrington Place in Wytheville, Va.
Jean was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Paul Gillespie and Marie Long Gillespie and was preceded in death by her husband, Garvey Barrett; son, Curtis W. Barrett; grandson, Bryan Whitworth; brother, Neil Gillespie.
She was a member of the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church and had volunteered with the Guardian Angel Program. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed her trips to Walmart, playing cards and Monopoly with her family. She loved Christmas and playing pranks on her family.
Survivors include daughter, Joy Whitworth and husband, Steve; son, Keith E. Barrett; grandchildren, Jeremy Barrett and wife, Heather, Justin Whitworth and wife, Jewel, Lindsay Marshall and husband, John, Asma F. I. Whitworth; great- grandchildren, Brianna Whitworth, Annaleigh Whitworth, Hannah Marshall; brother, Johnny Gillespie and wife, Dorothy; many beloved friends, nieces, nephews; special friends, David and Barbara Ivey; the loving caregivers at Carrington Place in Wytheville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. The service will be live streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Barrett family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 9, 2020.