Joseph Dean Woods
November 22, 1953 - November 8, 2020
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Joseph Dean Woods, age 66, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
He was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Wes Woods and Effie Sheets Woods and was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Harold and George Woods and a sister, Judy Woods.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed westerns. He loved working on things and could fix just about anything.
Survivors include his children, Steven Woods of Ridgeway, Candice Woods of Sugar Grove, and Kellie Woods of Marion; grandchildren, Zoey, Trinity, Paisley, Luna, Achilles, Bryant and one on the way Matthew; brother, Jack Woods; sisters, Peggy Emerson and June Aker; nieces and nephews, and other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor David Medley officiating. Interment will follow at Pugh Cemetery in Teas. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 10, 2020.