Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bonnie B. Meade
Bonnie B. Meade

Bonnie B. Meade, 102, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Abingdon Health & Rehab Center.

Ms. Meade was a loving mother, grandmother, and neighbor to all. She was preceded in death by husband, Barney Meade and daughter, Mildred G. Cantrell. Survivors include son, Gary Douglas Meade and his wife, Phyllis of Abingdon, Virginia; son-in-law, Raymond Cantrell of Falls Church, Virginia; and two granddaughters, Shannon Meade of Alexandria, Virginia, and Rhonda Cantrell of Falls Church, Virginia.

Family will have private ceremony with burial to follow at Lawson Cemetery, Sandy Ridge section.

Estes Funeral Home will be serving the Meade family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Estes Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.