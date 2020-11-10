Bonnie B. Meade



Bonnie B. Meade, 102, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Abingdon Health & Rehab Center.



Ms. Meade was a loving mother, grandmother, and neighbor to all. She was preceded in death by husband, Barney Meade and daughter, Mildred G. Cantrell. Survivors include son, Gary Douglas Meade and his wife, Phyllis of Abingdon, Virginia; son-in-law, Raymond Cantrell of Falls Church, Virginia; and two granddaughters, Shannon Meade of Alexandria, Virginia, and Rhonda Cantrell of Falls Church, Virginia.



Family will have private ceremony with burial to follow at Lawson Cemetery, Sandy Ridge section.



Estes Funeral Home will be serving the Meade family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 10, 2020.