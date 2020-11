Nita Lou SmithMarch 24, 1936 - November 8, 2020LEBANON, Va.Nita Smith, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George and Nola Odom. She loved talking to everybody and enjoyed visiting with the people at Food City.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Roger Smith. She was the last of her siblings.She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years, Jimmy Smith; daughter, Judy S. Castle and husband, David; grandchildren, Nathan Castle, Matthew Castle, and Jacob Castle; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services for Nita Lou Smith will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Russell Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Jason Wilson officiating. All those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 p.m.Serving as pallbearers will be Kim Davis, Larry Miller, Jacob Castle, Nathan Castle, Matthew Castle, Tommy Hicks and Robbie Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Tony Williams.In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com . Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Smith family.