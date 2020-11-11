John Allen Elliott
December 18, 1955 - November 8, 2020
MARION, Va.
John Allen Elliott, age 64, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home.
John Allen loved his family and cars. He was a talented mechanic and an even better husband for right at 40 years. He was a football player and a black belt in karate. John Allen enjoyed life and being active with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Elliott Jr.
John Allen is survived by his wife, Susan Anderson Elliott; son, Lee Allen Elliott, both of Marion, Va.; mother, Joyce Elliott of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Ravenna Hawkins and husband, Andy, of Danville, Va.; several nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Katie Gross and Adreanna Meek, both of Marion, Va., and Harvey Hudgins of Rural Retreat, Va.; special friends, the Heath brothers of Chilhowie, Va., Bobby McClure of Marion, Va., and Dean Barr of Abingdon, Va.; and special dogs, Saint, Blackie and Indian.
In addition to his caregivers, the family would also like to thank Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia.
The family will have a private service to celebrate John Allen's life.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.