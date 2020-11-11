Peggy Veronica Russ Smith
February 28, 1967 - November 9, 2020
Peggy Veronica Russ Smith, age 53, of Richlands, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Richlands, Virginia and was the daughter of R. Gordon and Shirley Ann Brown Russ of Richlands, Virginia. She was a life long resident of Richlands and was a LPN for many years. She was a Richlands High School Class of 1985 graduate and attended The Anchor at Souls Harbor in Rosedale, Virginia.
Survivors, in addition to her parents, are her sister, Kimberly Sue Lowe and husband, Kevin of Richlands, Virginia; Sister of the Heart, Kristen Danielle Street of Charleston, W.Va.; nephew, Keaton Tyler Lowe; great nephew, Easton Tyler Lowe; stepdaughter, Ashleigh Saxton and husband, Kent of Winston Salem, N.C. A host of family and friends and loved ones also survive.
Funeral services for Peggy Veronica Russ Smith will be conducted on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia with Pastor Joel Horn officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Claypool Hill, Virginia. Members of the Richlands Rescue Squad will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Russ, Keaton Lowe, and Kevin Lowe. Friends may call after 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
