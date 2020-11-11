Charles Kenneth Widner
December 23, 1936 - November 8, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Charles Kenneth Widner, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The complete obituary will be announced in the Thursday edition by Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.