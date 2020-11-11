Richard "Dick" Lee Wassum
April 17, 1931 - November 9, 2020
RICH VALLEY, Va.
Richard Lee "Dick" Wassum, age 89, passed away at his home, Monday, November 9, 2020.
He was a former employee of Olin Corp. and retired from T.V.A.. Dick was well known for his love for the outdoors and his passion for landscaping.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bus and India Wassum; brothers, Bill and Chink Wassum; sister, Saundra Wassum; and sister-in-law, Janet Pratt.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Pratt Wassum; sons, Rick Wassum and Mike (Tine') Wassum; daughter, Tippi (Buddy) Matherley; brother, Ed (Becky) Wassum; grandchildren, Charlie (Angie) Wassum, Jamie and Joey Matherley, and Abby Wassum; great-grandson Cole Wassum; brother-in-law, Stuart (Dreama) Pratt; sisters-in-law, Marion Griffin, Jane Clark and Linda (John) DiYorio; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Ridgedale Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Dunn officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery and to please follow the COVID19 guidelines.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Richard Lee "Dick" Wassum Family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St., Saltville, Va.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.