Bill Taylor, age 70, of Bluff City, Tenn., went home to be with his Lord unexpectedly from his home Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Va. and was the son of the late James William Taylor and Edith Giesler Taylor.
Bill always had a smile on his face, was always laughing and was a humble man. He gave 100 percent in all he did. He held various leadership positions in the Boy Scouts, loved being involved and was the recipient of the Pioneer award and completed Wood Badge Training Course. He was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, loved the Lord, family, fur babies, grand fur babies and NASCAR. Bill also fostered several children through the years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Harvey and Louise Lankford; several aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Jo Etta Taylor; son, Travis Taylor (Julie); grandsons, Jayden Taylor, Topher Taylor; niece, Liberty Taylor; sister and brother-in-law; Lanny and Linda (Lankford) Parrish; brother-in-law, Bud Lankford; foster daughter, Sam Foster.
A graveside service and interment to honor the life of Bill Taylor will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at East Tennessee Cemetery, Garden of Solomon section with Pastor Charles Brooks officiating. Those attending are ask to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be Travis Taylor, Kenny Jenkins, Lanny Parrish, Ralph Pendergrass, Jayden Taylor, Tom White and JC Hobbs. Honorary pallbearer will be Topher Taylor.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Humane Society of choice.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Daniel and Mark Currin for their support during this difficult time.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.