Oscar J. "Junior, OJ, Papaw, Uncle Jr." Widner Jr.
June 29, 1933 - November 8, 2020
BRISTOL, Va.
Oscar J. Widner, Jr. "Junior, OJ, Papaw, Uncle Jr.", born on June 29, 1933, rejoined the love of his life in heaven on November 8, 2020. He is now rejoicing with his Lord and Savior, many siblings, and his parents.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served for four years. Oscar often mused that the only time he flew was his commercial flight to return home. Upon his return home he reignited his relationship with Peggy. They were married soon after and spent 46 years together. They were the love of each other's life. Oscar went to work for the U.S. Postal Service soon after his time in the military. He spent his career with the Postal Service until his retirement. Oscar was a faithful member of Suburban Christian Church for many years.
Oscar was known to many as a sweet and loving man. He was a light of compassion and gentleness. He will be missed by many. He left a kind and caring impression on all those he encountered. He is best remembered and remarked as being "so sweet," "so kind," and "I just love your dad." He will be missed and fondly reminisced by many.
Oscar leaves behind a legacy of the same love, compassion, and caring in his three children, Lynda Widner Fiala (Joe) of Weare, N.H., Randall Widner (Jan) of Abingdon, Va., and Amy Widner Messick (Kelly) of Bristol, Va.
The same great characteristics continue in his eight grandchildren, Martha and Meredith Fiala, Blake, Mason, and Caleb (Kaitlyn) Widner, Kelleigh, Sophie, and Phoebe Messick.
He is also survived by six siblings, Goldie McCroskey, Carolyn Buschman, Liz Ashley, Earlene Wood, Larry Widner, James Widner; and several special nieces and nephews.
Oscar looked forward to the annual gathering of his siblings and their families where they sat for hours talking about the "old days" and the "new days."
He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Cole Widner; his parents, Oscar and Zelda Widner; and siblings, Earl, Erma, Georgia, Paul, Ruth, J.D., Marie, Kenneth, Irene, and Baby Widner.
Services are private, for family only.
Pallbearers include his grandchildren, Martha and Meredith Fiala, Blake, Caleb and Mason Widner and Kelleigh, Sophie, and Phoebe Messick of whom he was very proud. In addition to the grandchildren, sons-in-law, Joe Fiala, and Kelly Messick, who weren't true sons-in-law until he could initiate them by being shocked by the electric fence at the farm, will also serve as honorary pallbearers. Daughter-in-law, Jan Widner will also serve as honorary pallbearer, though she was spared from the electric fence.
Special thanks to Randy Emerick and the nurses of 4 West of Bristol Regional Medical Center for the special care provided during this time. Special appreciation also goes to the staff of Amedysis Home Health Care. Thanks also go to Pastor Matt Holman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association
or American Cancer Society
.
Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Oscar J. Widner, Jr. is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Oscar J. Widner, Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.