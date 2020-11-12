Ruth Adah Keyser Dobrovolc
September 6, 1934 - November 8, 2020
Ruth Adah Keyser Dobrovolc, 86, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Little Falls, N.Y. on September 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Willard and Anna Haberman Keyser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward V. Dobrovolc.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had worked at KMart pharmacy and had been the activities director at Broadmore Assisted Living. She was a volunteer for the United Way and Bristol Regional Medical Center. She loved to travel.
Ruth is survived by her two sons, Gary Dobrovolc and wife, Mary and Kevin Dobrovolc and wife, Lisa; daughter, Lisa Kachur; several grandchildren; and great- grandchildren.
A Private Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mrs. Dobrovolc and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.
