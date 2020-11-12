Charlie Franklin Inscore
March 20, 1944 - November 9, 2020
Charlie Franklin Inscore, age 76, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 20, 1944 in Saltville, Va., a son of the late James and Bruxie Compton Inscore. Charlie was a United States Army Veteran and a retired brick mason. He was of the Christian faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Ellen Bridgeman Inscore.
Survivors include his son, Keith Inscore and wife, Debbie; daughters, Kimberly Smith, Lorrie Mason and husband, Kevin, Amanda Adams and husband, Ken; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother, Jimmy Inscore; sisters, Dixie Chapman and Judy Rowlette; several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastern Heights Cemetery with Dr. W.A. Johnson officiating.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.