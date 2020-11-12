Jena Layne Rickard
June 14, 1988 - November 8, 2020
Jena Layne Rickard, age 32, of Bristol, Tennessee, went to be the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.
She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area, and a star athlete at TN High in soccer, basketball and softball. She was a finalist in the Pappy Thompson Award and continued her soccer and softball career at King University where she received her degree in psychology. Jena's family has been overwhelmed by the outreach of so many people who were touched by her kindness, caring, friendship, and faith in Jesus Christ. She will be remembered for her smile that could light up a room and her laugh that will never be duplicated. She was a beautiful person inside and out who had a genuine love for people. This world will not be the same without her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl W. Rickard and grandparents, Doug and Freida Sandefur, Carl and Margie Slaughter of Henderson, Kentucky. Survivors include her mother, Carla Rickard; sisters, Shea Rasnake and Kori Rickard Janson; brother, Seth Rickard and wife, Andrea: nephews, Braxton Rasnake, Briggs Rickard and Everett Rickard; her aunts, Joni Hunter and Sondra Glick; uncles, Keith Slaughter and Gerlie Rickard; and special cousins, Rachelle Johnson, Jara Hunter, Chas Slaughter Jacobs, Cade Slaughter, Dylan Glick, Baylee Glick, and Callee Glick.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Eastern Heights Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Dean Yates, Cade Slaughter, Seth Rickard, Keith Slaughter, Mike Reed, Jason Johnson, Craig Jacobs, and Dave Woolf. Honorary pallbearers will be former coaches and teammates of Jena from TN High and King University. The service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.