Marietha Lorene Casteel
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Marietha Lorene Casteel

August 14, 1943 - November 10, 2020

Marietha Lorene Compton Dotson Casteel, age 77, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Bristol Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee.

Born on August 14, 1943, in Richlands, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late June Andrew and Myrtle Helen Vance Compton. She was formerly employed at Johnson City Medical Center in both the cafeteria and the rehabilitation center and was a member of Finney Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Casteel; one daughter, Syvonna Lynn Compton on October 29, 2020; infant son, Bryan Andrew Dotson; and one sister, June Geraldine Fuller.

Survivors include one daughter, Tammy Deel of Lebanon, Virginia; one son, Tim Dotson and wife, Vicie, of Bristol, Virginia; three grandchildren, Stephanie Kristen Miller and husband, Stephen, of Abingdon, Virginia, Richard Corey Mathis of Telford, Tennessee, and Jared Lee Fuller and wife, Megan, of Roanoke, Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Jase Harris, Karson Fuller, Adalyn Miller and Kaison Fuller; two sisters, Jeanie Baldwin and husband, Don and Debbie Bostic and one brother, Buck Dotson and wife, Dorothy, all of Honaker, Virginia, several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Pup.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
