Rosella H. Copenhaver
April 19, 1927 - November 11, 2020
Rosella H. Copenhaver, 93, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Steadman Hill at Asbury Place in Kingsport, Tenn. She was born in Damascus, Va., on April 19, 1927, a daughter of the late Ed and Minnie Hackedy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Copenhaver Jr.
She had lived in Glade Spring, Va. for 65 years before moving to Steadman Hill at Asbury Place seven years ago. Rosella majored in voice at Radford College. During her life, she enjoyed flower gardening, walking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a life long member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.
Rosella is survived by two daughters, Betty Lou Morris and her husband, Harry, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Jonna Rose Copenhaver and her husband, Tim Eckard, of Navarre, Fla.; two grandchildren, Benjamin S. Morris of Kingsport, Tenn., and Sarah M. Morris and her husband, Matthew Hepler, of Glade Spring, Va.; and one great-granddaughter, Cora Rose Hepler.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va., with the Rev. Randy Frye, minister at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the former members of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.
Due to Covid-19 and for the safety and wellbeing of the family and all those in attendance, we are asking that all CDC guidelines be followed including the use of wearing a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Mt. Olivet Cemetery, c/o Mr. Fred Overbay, 15352 Price's Bridge Rd., Glade Spring, VA 24340, or to the Asbury Foundation, 1300 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN 37660. Condolences for the family may be sent to and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
Mrs. Copenhaver and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, (276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
Damascus, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 13, 2020.