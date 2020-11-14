Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Winnie Maude Dowell Halsey
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1939
DIED
November 10, 2020
Mrs. Winnie Maude Dowell Halsey, age 81, of Speedwell, Virginia, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in law in Rural Retreat, Virginia.

She was born on October 24, 1939, in Independence, Virginia (Gold Hill Community) to Charles Wayne and Marie Robert Cox Dowell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Halsey; daughter, Eula Jene Greer; son, and wife, John and Sharon Halsey; two sisters, Nancy Hash and Sadie Halsey; and five brothers, Charles Dowell, Scott Dowell, Paul Dowell, Kyle Dowell, and Fred Dowell.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Sandy Halsey of Rural Retreat, Virginia, and Dale Halsey of Wytheville, Virginia; two sisters, Jessie Cox of Sugar Grove, Virginia, and Virginia Kilby of Sparta, North Carolina; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Berry and Martha Dowell and Jerry and Jennie Dowell, both of Independence, Virginia; eight grandchildren, and several great- grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Gold Hill Cemetery by the Rev. Kenny Price and the Rev. Jerry Creasy. The family was at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Halsey family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr., Independence, Virginia
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gold Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
My condolences to Kenneth, Sandy, Dale and Perry in the loss of your Mother (and MIL). She and your Dad were both kind and loving people. They both worked hard all their lives to provide for their kids and never complained about it. They were independant and took care of each other until they couldn't. I still hold fond memories of JL bringing to the table a potful of venison at the Dowell Reunion, and it being totally consumed quite quickly. Everybody loved J's venison. They both will be greatly missed. With much love and fond memories.
Sally Dowell
Family
November 12, 2020
Jared and family

So sorry of the passing of your grandmother. May the love of the Lord and others surround you during this time. May your memories of her be a blessing in the days ahead.

Deepest sympathy,

David Musick & family
DAVID MUSICK
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Virginia Karen Phipps Billings
November 11, 2020
So sorry for the loss of this sweet lady. I know she was very special to her family.
Janet & Allen Hash
Family
November 11, 2020