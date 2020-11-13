Menu
Brandon Alan Keesee
1985 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1985
DIED
November 11, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.

Brandon Alan Keesee, age 35, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va.

Brandon was born in Smyth County, on July 6, 1985. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Denton Galliher and Eugene Keesee. Brandon was currently employed with General Dynamics in Marion and partner with Keesee Custom Towing in Chilhowie. He was a trustee with the local Union 2850. He was a devoted husband and father that loved his family. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved cars and motorcycles. He was extremely loved by all that knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jaima Keesee; parents, Alan and Ida Galliher Keesee; two daughters Aliza Keesee and Alaina Keesee; special little boy, Gunnar Keesee; grandmother, Donna Hutton; brother, Joshua Keesee; mother-in-law, Teresa Pennington; father-in-law, James Mobley Jr.; sister-in-law, Teree Pennington and fiancé, Stevie; brother-in-law, Casey Mobley and wife, Kaylynn; grandparents-in-law, Charles and Arlene Terry; along with numerous other loving family and friends to include special uncle, David Keesee; special friend, John Hankla; and his General Dynamics work family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Tim Surber officiating. Interment will follow at the Westwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Keesee family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Nov
13
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
GUEST BOOK
a loved one
November 12, 2020
We are sorry for your loss.
Judy Shores
Family
November 12, 2020
Great guy ! Will be missed by all ! Praying for comfort for the family.
Robert Blevins
Coworker
November 12, 2020
David and I are so saddened over the passing of Brandon! I will always remember his contagious smile and sparkling eyes. He was always so polite and cooperative in school and brought a ray of sunshine to everyone around him. Keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers!
May God bless all of them with comfort, peace and strength in the days ahead.
David and Connie Wyatt
Connie Wyatt
Teacher
November 12, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to family and friends! May God wrap His loving arms around you and comfort you during this difficult time.

David and Mary Gillespie
David and Mary Gillespie
Acquaintance
November 12, 2020
I am so sorry! The family will be in my prayers!
Anthony Firestone
Friend
November 12, 2020
My heart is breaking so bad! You will be missed cousin! Ida,Allen ,Josh my prayers are with you! We love you!!! RIP Brandon
Jennifer Galliher
Family
November 12, 2020
May the lord be with the family because he is at peace now.
Chester Smith
Friend
November 12, 2020
Brandon was a great guy always smiling we loved showing me pictures of his kids he was a proud father and a great co worker he will be missed
Angela Gaver
Friend
November 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss and will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers as you go through these difficult days ahead. May you find comfort in the many wonderful memories you share.
Ronnie and Glenna Bullins
Coworker
November 12, 2020
My heart sank when I heard the devastating news of his passing. I will never forget Brandon, his smile, his energy and willingness to help. He was a special young man that we will all miss. My prayers for his family are for God’s peace, comfort and strength to carry you through the days and weeks to come. Sincere condolences.
Renita Kalber
November 12, 2020
Sorry for your lost prayers for the family.
Mildred Payne
Friend
November 12, 2020
Love you Little Buddy.
Wayne Sexton
November 12, 2020
Thinking of you at this sad time and sending love.
Carol Wilson
Family
November 12, 2020
May Brandon Rest In Peace- such an awesome young man - always smiling, kind, and full of energy, - he will be missed by so many - May God comfort his family and friends in their time of need.
Claudette Yonts
Coworker
November 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief and know that Brandon was loved and respected by so many and he will always be remembered.
Lorie Dunn
Friend
November 12, 2020
Alan, Marie and family, I am heartbroken for you! Brandon was a great guy and will be missed by many! Prayers sent that God will comfort you all during this time.
Sherri Blair
Friend
November 12, 2020
Love you my friend. You will be missed. Until we meet again
Kim Davis
Friend
November 12, 2020