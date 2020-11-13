Brandon Alan Keesee
July 6, 1985 - November 11, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Brandon Alan Keesee, age 35, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va.
Brandon was born in Smyth County, on July 6, 1985. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Denton Galliher and Eugene Keesee. Brandon was currently employed with General Dynamics in Marion and partner with Keesee Custom Towing in Chilhowie. He was a trustee with the local Union 2850. He was a devoted husband and father that loved his family. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved cars and motorcycles. He was extremely loved by all that knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jaima Keesee; parents, Alan and Ida Galliher Keesee; two daughters Aliza Keesee and Alaina Keesee; special little boy, Gunnar Keesee; grandmother, Donna Hutton; brother, Joshua Keesee; mother-in-law, Teresa Pennington; father-in-law, James Mobley Jr.; sister-in-law, Teree Pennington and fiancé, Stevie; brother-in-law, Casey Mobley and wife, Kaylynn; grandparents-in-law, Charles and Arlene Terry; along with numerous other loving family and friends to include special uncle, David Keesee; special friend, John Hankla; and his General Dynamics work family.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Tim Surber officiating. Interment will follow at the Westwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Keesee family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 13, 2020.