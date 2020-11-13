Danny "Lugs" Maiden



September 13, 1947 - November 11, 2020



SALTVILLE, Va.



Danny "Lugs"Maiden passed away on November 11, 2020, at the age of 73, in Abingdon Hospital. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Danny came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.



Danny retired from the Tazewell County school system after teaching many years. A true asset to the community Dan was involved with several aspects in his hometown of Saltville, Va. He coached little league football for many years along with little league baseball. He helped start and keep the Saltville Adult Softball League going from the 1970's through the 1990's. Danny was also know as the voice of the local high school football team as he enjoyed announcing all the home football games for the Northwood Panthers! Danny also served many years on the Saltville Town Council. Danny loved the game of golf and being with all his many friends on the course. Danny was a huge Va. Tech fan as well. GO HOKIES- His latest endeavor was Owner and operator of Bucks Drive In with his loving wife, Betty.



Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Mildred Maiden; youngest son, Ryan Maiden; mother-in-law, Maxine Helton; father-in-law, Garnett Helton, and several aunts and uncles.



Survivors include his wife, Betty Maiden of 49 loving years; son, Daniel and wife, Linda Maiden, from Winston Salem, N.C.; son, Chris Maiden of Saltville, Va.; brother, Joe Maiden and wife, Jeannie Maiden, of Saltville, Va.; his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Mayson Maiden of Winston Salem, N.C., Madison 'Mattie" Maiden of Saltville, Va., Karleigh Maiden of Marion. Va., Hannah Evans of Marion, Va., Tyler Surber of Saltville, Va., and Matthew Lowe of Winston Salem, N.C.; several close brother and sisters-in-law, and many cousins, nieces and nephews he loved dearly.



Danny will be honored at his request to be cremated and no funeral service. However, a celebration of life for Danny will be at their house at 517 West Main St., Saltville, VA 24370, all are encouraged to stop by and pay their respects at the house.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to help out those in need this holiday season.



D.R. Henderson Funeral Home



148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 13, 2020.