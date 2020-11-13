Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy Michael Hutton
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Billy Michael Hutton

July 8, 1952 - November 11, 2020

Billy Michael "Mike" Hutton, age 68, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Mike was born on July 8, 1952, to the Billy J. and Marie McCroskey Hutton, and he was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, and was a member o the TN/VA Beagle Club.

Surviving include his father and stepmother, Billy James Hutton and Jean; special friend, Robin O'Dell; stepbrothers, Steve Caronna and wife, Connie, and Bob Caronna and wife, Rebecca; and several nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Marie McCroskey Hutton and his brother, Gary Wayne Hutton.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Breeding officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday evening, November 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.