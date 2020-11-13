Daniel Cady Heath
Daniel Cady Heath, age 58, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a son of the late Donald and Diana Sudut Heath born to them on September 28, 1962, in Milan, Michigan. Daniel greatly enjoyed working with and selling antiques.
According to his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 13, 2020.