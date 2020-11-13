Evelyn Cleo Dingus
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Evelyn Cleo Dingus, 93, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a long illness with kidney disease.
She was born in Wise, Virginia, on March 20, 1927. Cleo was a Christian mother and wife, and a longtime member of Dingus Memorial Church in Dante, Virginia, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a member of Clinch Valley Chapter, O.E.S. #152, in St. Paul, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Eugene B. Dingus in 1995; her daughter, Virginia Dingus Frank in 2013; and her son, Richard Dingus in 1973.
She is survived by three children, Ronnie Dingus and wife, Fay, of Abingdon, Virginia, Shirley Wolfe and husband, Radford, of Wise, Virginia, and Roger Dingus and wife, Carla, of Ponte Vedra, Florida; five grandchildren, Shannon Franks of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Christy Trippe of Prospect, Kentucky, Chris Dingus of Ocean Pines, Maryland, Karissa Dingus of Louisville, Kentucky, and Daniel Dingus of Ocean Pines, Maryland; six great-grandchildren, Nathan and Abby Franks of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Sophia and Katharine Trippe of Prospect, Kentucky, and Scott and Matthew Dingus of Ocean Pines, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Evelyn Cleo Dingus are incomplete at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to The Laurels and Assisted Living, 5635 BSG Drive, Norton, VA 24273.
The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to all staff of The Laurels, Home Health Staff, and special caregivers that provided love and compassionate care to her during her long illness. Online condolences may be sent to the Dingus family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 13, 2020.