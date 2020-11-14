Walter Lee Monk Jr.
November 15, 1983 - November 4, 2020
Walter Lee Monk Jr., age 36, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born November 15, 1983 in Bristol, Tenn.
He was a young man that achieved change in this world. There were struggles that he went through, but struggles brought change for achievement in his life. We will miss his witty characteristics, and his joyful loved so symmetrically. His legacy lives on in each of the people who had the pleasure of knowing him during his 37 years of life, "Time is Infinity". He would want others to motivate, inspire, and embrace one another.
Surviving include his father, Walter L. Monk Sr.; mother, Tammy K Fleenor; brother, Joby Lee Johnson; four sisters, Angel Monk Jimenez, Janzy Rosales, Stevie Harless, and Jemmie Beeman; sons, Walter Lee Monk III (Ty), Cayden Monk (KK), and Spencer Cross; and companion and lifetime partner, Sharon Hinkle.
Please join us in a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Brown and Pastor Saul Delgado. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Following the services Mark Gentry and others will lead our travels by motorcycle to the graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery for a proper send off. Pallbearers will be Anthony Fleenor (uncle) Tiger, Bernardo Jimenez (brother-in-law), Tom Barr (uncle), Travis Barr (cousin), Vincent Hinkle (son of heart), Brent Hinkle (son of heart), Travis Moore (lifetime friend), and Caleb Patrick (lifetime friend).
The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
: Event ID: WeaverFH Password: NDHROJ
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.