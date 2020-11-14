Shirley Marie Fortune Shaffer
January 22, 1961 - November 12, 2020
Shirley Marie Fortune Shaffer, age 59, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Silas P. Shaffer; sisters, Peggy Riggis, Martha Jones, and Lois Johnson; brother, Richard Spurlin and wife, Peggy; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Stan Anderson and Pastor Rob Crusenberry officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Boohers Chapel Cemetery.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.