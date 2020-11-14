Menu
Ronald Wayne Melvin
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Ronald Wayne Melvin

March 27, 1954 - November 12, 2020

Ronald Wayne Melvin, age 66, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born March 27, 1954, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol.

Mr. Melvin was a member of Bradley Street Baptist Church.

Surviving include his mother, Jewel Robinson Melvin; sister, Diane M. Slagle and husband, Robert E.; nephews, Christopher R. Slagle and Justen Slagle; great niece, Arwyn J. Slagle; great nephew, Tristan Slagle; special cousins, Pat Henson and husband, Wayne.

The funeral service for Mr. Melvin will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Felty officiating. The committal service will follow in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 pm prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.
