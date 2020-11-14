Ronald Wayne Melvin
March 27, 1954 - November 12, 2020
Ronald Wayne Melvin, age 66, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born March 27, 1954, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol.
Mr. Melvin was a member of Bradley Street Baptist Church.
Surviving include his mother, Jewel Robinson Melvin; sister, Diane M. Slagle and husband, Robert E.; nephews, Christopher R. Slagle and Justen Slagle; great niece, Arwyn J. Slagle; great nephew, Tristan Slagle; special cousins, Pat Henson and husband, Wayne.
The funeral service for Mr. Melvin will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Felty officiating. The committal service will follow in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 pm prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.