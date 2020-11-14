Franklin Lewis Haga Sr.
July 24, 1937 - November 13, 2020
MARION, Va.
Franklin Lewis Haga Sr., age 83, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home in Marion.
Mr. Haga was born in Konnarock, Va. to the late Archie and Effie Haga and was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Haga and his granddaughter, Melissa Walters. He worked as a carpenter all of his life and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Haga; children, Denise Moore and husband, David; Frank Haga Jr., Robin Neal, Mitchell Haga; grandchildren, Jonathan Neal, Casey Propst and husband, Jordan, Tyler Haga, Hunter Haga, Jack Burke III, Jessica Beaty; great-grandson, Liam Haga. He is also survived by his sisters, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Bradley Tilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the West Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Haga family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.