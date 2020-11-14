Menu
MARION, Va.

Franklin Lewis Haga Sr., age 83, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home in Marion.

Mr. Haga was born in Konnarock, Va. to the late Archie and Effie Haga and was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Haga and his granddaughter, Melissa Walters. He worked as a carpenter all of his life and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Gladys Haga; children, Denise Moore and husband, David; Frank Haga Jr., Robin Neal, Mitchell Haga; grandchildren, Jonathan Neal, Casey Propst and husband, Jordan, Tyler Haga, Hunter Haga, Jack Burke III, Jessica Beaty; great-grandson, Liam Haga. He is also survived by his sisters, nieces, nephews and other family members.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Bradley Tilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the West Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Haga family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

We are sadden to hear about Lewis's passing. He had worked for us several times over the years and considered him as a friend. We pray that your family will find peace and comfort in God's love.
Lawrence & Carolyn Holman
Friend
November 13, 2020
Daddy you were the best daddy anyone could ever have. I will miss you so much and love you, you tough me so much in life and I'm so proud to be your daughter.My heart will always hurt for you, I love you forever
Denise Moore
Daughter
November 13, 2020