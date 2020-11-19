Menu
JoAnne Pierce Adkins
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
JoAnne Pierce Adkins

JoAnne Pierce Adkins, 80, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1940, in Russell County, Va., to the late Joe S. Wise and Virginia Combs Wise.

Mrs. Adkins lived in Abingdon, Va. and worked for Jack Heneger at Allstate until 1978, when she moved to Danville to become an Agent for Allstate, where she was dedicated to her clientele. She was an enthusiastic card player and found great joy in vacationing and spending time with her family. JoAnne will best be remembered for her devotion to family and love of laughter.

She is survived by a son, Mark E. Pierce; daughters, Mitzi Pierce Ray (Richard), Sherry Pierce Decker (Steven), and Deborah Pierce Warren; grandchildren, Sarah Thompson, Audrey Hudgins, Jonathan Decker, Phillip Decker, Michael Decker, A.J. Warren, and Zachary Alls; eight great-grandchildren; and the love of her life, James "Ceph" Reynolds.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clyde B. Adkins; son, Michael R. Pierce; brother, Edward S. Wise; and sister, Nancy W. Ratliff.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Lynch officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers in memory of her son, Michael, donations may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike , Danville, VA 24540
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 16, 2020