Irene Cecil WendellAugust 27, 1926 - November 9, 2020Emerson said, "Life is a journey, not a destination."Irene Cecil "Cece" Bowen Wendell made her final journey in a life filled with great adventures on Monday, November 9, 2020.CeCe was born August 27, 1926, at Maiden Spring in Tazewell County, Virginia. She was the daughter of Rees Tate Bowen V and Mary Ward Bowen. She had two older siblings, Anne Mosley Bowen Smith and Rees Tate Bowen VI who preceded her in death.CeCe attended the Cove Elementary School and graduated from Tazewell High School. She attended Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina, and graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1949 with a degree in Home Economics. Her first teaching position was at Tazewell High School in 1950-51 and then at Clovis High School in Clovis, New Mexico in 1951-52, where she started on her first great journey.While in the west, she met George Edmunds Wendell, an engineer from California and married him on July 6, 1952. They were truly soul mates. They traveled the world together on construction projects and made their home in both the North and South Islands of New Zealand, in Punjab, India and in Kemano, British Columbia, Canada. She spent time in the Far and Near East as well as Europe. At George's death on January 8, 1984, she moved to Russell County, Virginia, and lived with her sister Anne. Still a traveler, she still managed to go to China and Wales.CeCe always had a great interest in her family, history and historic preservation. She delighted in serving in many organizations. She was a member for over 50 years of The Fort Maiden Spring Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member The Tabitha Adams Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Tazewell County Historical Society, The Jamestown Society, The Over Mountain Victory Trail Association, The Wilderness Trail Chapter Colonial Dames of XVII Century, The Crab Orchard Museum and The William King Museum.CeCe is survived by many cousins and friends around America. She had four nephews and their families that she enjoyed spoiling and they adored her, George Ward Caldwell Bowen, James Thomas Smith Bowen, Rees Tate Bowen VII and John Henry Anderson Smith. She was very fortunate to have three wonderful caregivers, Mary Lou Stinson, Carol Courtney and Laura Ann Cross. Thanks to the staff of Maple Grove for the kind and professional care they gave.There will be a private graveside service in the near future and she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in the Smith Family Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Crab Orchard Museum, 3663 Crab Orchard Road, Tazewell, Virginia 24651 or the Elk Garden United Methodist Church, 217 Hayter's Gap Road, Rosedale, Virginia 24280.Combs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.