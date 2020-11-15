Karen "Castle" E. Flagle
Karen E. "Castle" Flagle passed away at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
She was born on July 30, 1955, in Lee County, Virginia, the daughter of Charles E. Castle and Peggy J. "Reach" Castle. Karen graduated from Sullivan Central High School in 1973. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and was employed by First Horizon Bank in Bristol, Tennessee, for many years.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Flagle.
Survivors include a son, Brian E. Dowell of Bristol, Tennessee; parents, Charles and Peggy Castle of Bristol, Tennessee; two sisters, Lorrie Castle LeBeau (Joseph) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Cindy Castle Hayel (Kamran) of Greeneville, Tennessee; and one niece, Megan Franklin (Brian) of Cookeville, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020, at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A service will follow with Pastor Paul T. Griffith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FRANK (Feline Rescue and No Kill Shelter), 213 Alders Place, Bristol, TN 37620 or the American Cancer Society
.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Karen E. "Castle" Flagle.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 15, 2020.