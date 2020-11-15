I knew Ronnie from many years ago. You would have to look long and hard to find a nicer person. One of the things that sticks out in my memory of Ronnie was He was always so full of love for everyone he met. He will leave an absence here on earth, but fill Heaven with so much joy. My sympathy goes out to Jewel, Diane and extended members of the family. May God give you the strenght to endure this time of sadness.

Bobby Hobbs November 14, 2020