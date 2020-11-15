Ronald Wayne Melvin
March 27, 1954 - November 12, 2020
Ronald Wayne Melvin, age 66, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital.
The funeral service for Mr. Melvin will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Felty officiating. The committal service will follow in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 15, 2020.