Robert "Chester" Mumpower III
September 12, 1958 - November 12, 2020
Robert "Chester" Mumpower III, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 12, 2020, at his home.
Chester was born on September 12, 1958, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Robert and Susan Mumpower. Chester graduated from Virginia High School in 1976 and was an ETSU Alumni. He worked for Frizzell Construction for over 20 years and he was a faithful member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Chester was the infamous #21 for Honda Motocross Racing, dedicated Red Sox fan and had a passion for trains.
If you were fortunate enough to be close with him then you were always in for a good conversation and a bit of sarcasm accompanied by a mischievous grin.
Chester is survived by his daughters, Leah Mumpower and Angela Fresco; sister, Rebecca and her husband, Alton Hayes; special aunt and friend, Linda Booher; among many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with brother-in-law, Pastor Alton Hayes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. For those who cannot attend may livestream the service at www.oneroomstreaming.com
