Norman Gene Lester
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Norman Gene Lester

July 29, 1940 - November 14, 2020

LEBANON, Va.

Gene Lester, age 80, of Lebanon, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A son of the late Carl and Pearl Lester, Gene was born on July 29, 1940 in Russell County, Virginia.

He was a long time member of Green Valley Baptist Church, where he was baptized in the name of his Savior Jesus Christ. He served his country as a member of the United States Army and was employed by Appalachian Power at their Clinch River Plant in Carbo for 40 years before his retirement in 1997. He lived an abundant life enjoying the outdoors, traveling the world and spending time with family.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 51 years, Sue Lester and their son, Brent, of Forest, Virginia. He is also survived by his brother, Don Lester, of Lebanon, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Joe Lester of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

A private graveside service will be held in Lebanon, Virginia with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Lester family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 16, 2020.
