Betty Kitts
November 4, 1926 - November 13, 2020
Betty Kitts, 94, of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 surrounded by family at her residence. She was born on November 4, 1926, the daughter of the late Samuel and Mildred Rush Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glen Kitts; daughter, Patti McClellan; daughter-in-law, Pat Clark Kitts.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always put a smile on everyone she met and as she would say, "Love everyone, so they don't run out of being loved."
She is survived by her sons, Tom Kitts and Tim Kitts; son-in-law, Robert McClellan; grandchildren, Andrea Reinhardt, Eric McClellan, Noah and Molly Kitts; great-grandchildren, Madge, Otto and Harriet Reinhardt.
The family will hold a private graveside service. They would like to extend a special thanks to all the loving and faithful caregivers and to the Moore family for their care of Betty over the past several years.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Mrs. Kitts and her family are in the care of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 16, 2020.